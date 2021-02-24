Rising Texas artist starts female-owned record label

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tanya Nolan is known for her powerful, soulful voice but also for empowering women through her music.

The Houston-based R&B singer first started singing in nightclubs when she was just 15. Now, she's a two-time Grammy contender whose original release "No Pressure" has landed on nationally syndicated mix shows on Top 40 stations.

But Nolan is also blazing a trail in the entertainment world as one of the only women in the country to own her own record label. She created Artsessionz in Houston to debut original music by up-and-coming independent artists.

Her work as an entrepreneur, a singer and a philanthropist has also earned her recognition as a contender for a NAACP Image Award, plus commendations from the cities of Houston and Galveston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper eases restrictions: Here's what's changing
9-year-old, woman found dead in Wendell home tied to Raleigh homicide
LATEST: Bill requiring schools to offer summer learning passes NC House
State Fair will happen this fall, NC ag commissioner says
4-year-old girl in Amber Alert found safe in Tennessee
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
Show More
Elderly Texas couple dies in fire after losing power in winter storm
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
105-year-old woman who beat COVID gets vaccine
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
More TOP STORIES News