Riyaaz Qawwali ensemble brings music of India to your home!

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everything from the ballet to the symphony, and all plays to be shut down. But one group is turning their performances in front of massive crowds, into music videos you can enjoy from home!

The Riyaaz Qawwali ensemble was started in 2006 to share their love of South Asian music. All of their live performances have been canceled over the last few weeks, but the Indo-American Association in Houston, Texas has asked them to record several music videos for their YouTube page. The musicians say they hope this will help families continue their love for art and culture, just from their living room instead of a concert hall!

If you would like to learn more, and hear the music from Riyaaz Qawwali, visit their website at riyaazqawwali.com.

You can also learn more about the Houston Indo-American Association at www.iaahouston.com.
