Robotics team in The Woodlands using 3D tech to create PPE for medical community

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- School may be closed, but a high school robotics team is learning a lesson outside the classroom in helping others.

The award-winning Texas Torque robotics team in The Woodlands, Texas, was about to head off to a major competition when they learned their school would be shutting down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, they're on a new mission to help the heroes battling the pandemic.

In March, a pediatrician reached out to the team to ask if they might be able to create much-needed PPE for herself and her staff. Since then, the team has been using its 3D printing expertise to create hundreds of face shields for healthcare workers.

The shields have been tested by local medical staff to ensure they are safe.
