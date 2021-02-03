Roop Sari Palace is the ultimate place to find saris

HOUSTON, Texas -- Roop Sari Palace, located in Houston's Mahatma Gandhi District, is one of the biggest South Asian clothing stores in the US. There are racks and racks through the store, with thousands of saris, Anarkali suits, Kurtis, and Lehenga Choli options. They also have hundreds of jewelry designs to go with any outfit.
A sari is a 6-yard piece of fabric that is worn around the body with a blouse. The sari has been around for centuries, with dozens of styles related to different regions and occasions.

Saris can vary from very plain to over the top glamorous for parties and weddings. You can check out Roop Sari palace at their website roopsari.com or on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13abc13 plusktrklocalishmy go toabc13 plus gandhi district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Urgent care reporting backlog inflates new cases to 12,079
Walgreens to expand COVID-19 vaccination in NC stores
Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
Myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine
Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid COVID spread
Man shot by Rocky Mount officers identified
22-year-old has first successful face, double hand transplant
Show More
8-year-old gets rare illness after COVID-19
A look at Shaw's rich history: The oldest HBCU in the South
Pentagon chief forces Trump loyalists to resign
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
President urges Democrats to take bold action on COVID relief plan
More TOP STORIES News