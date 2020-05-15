Runner clocks 20.20 miles to raise money for the Class of 2020

Running 20.2 miles around Knight Park wasn't Patrick Rodio's first rodeo.

The avid runner was itching for a challenge after the COVID-19 pandemic held up many community runs and marathons at the starting line.

He decided to combine his fitness with his love for the Collingswood community, creating a fundraiser titled, "Rodio's 20.20 Mile Run for the Class of 2020."

In partnership with Collingswood Cares, they raised almost $7,000 in the weeks preceding and following the run.


The funds will be used to provide yearbooks to students who cannot afford the physical book printed with memories from their final year of high school. Any additional funds will support students with college scholarships.

To learn more about the mission or to donate, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countypumpedwpvilocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC health leaders update testing guidelines
Man's body found in shallow grave, Harnett County inmate charged
Durham man spends stimulus check on students in need
Wake Co. schools to hold modified, in-person graduations
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
National Hurricane Center eyes first storm of the year
Boats ramps are reopening, but NC Wildlife officials say play it safe
Show More
The 411: The last dance for The Last Dance
Retired officer gives out $2,500 at mobile food pantry
Defense attorneys: Don't rush to judgment in Arbery shooting
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Beaches in North Carolina reopen for Phase 1
More TOP STORIES News