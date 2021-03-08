localish

Salvation of Sorrows is bringing haircuts to the homeless.

PHILADELPHIA -- A daughter's promise to her dying father is being fulfilled through Salvation of Sorrows, a traveling bus offering free haircuts for the homeless.

Abby Anderson began Salvation of Sorrows in 2016 after her father passed away.


He had been living homeless in South Carolina, a veteran suffering from alcoholism.

Anderson brought him home to Philadelphia but five days later he died. She made a promise during that short time to give haircuts for the homeless and she is now living that promise.

Her husband Chris is the barber and they travel all around Philadelphia and beyond, offering a sense of dignity and charity to those less fortunate.

Salvation of Sorrows | Facebook | Instagram

