Coronavirus

California Libraries offering story time online to help Children cope during Coronavirus crisis

The San Pedro Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library may be closed to the public, but they are still offering mini storytimes each day on the branch's social media accounts.

"Talking about the worries that kids might be having now and the adults too, sometimes books can help with that.

Especially children's books" explains Children's Librarian Ednita Kelly.

The library sees this as a way to keep connected with their community during the 'Safer At Home' restrictions for California.

To enjoy storytime visit@SanPedroRegionalLibrary on Facebook and @sanpedrolibrary on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbooksmore in commoncoronavirusreadinglocalishlibrariescovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: Stay-at-home order expected for Durham
Meal delivery, recreation and social services affected by COVID-19
Can't make rent during COVID-19 outbreak? Here's what you need to know
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Stay-at-home order expected for Durham
NC startup creates test that diagnosis COVID-19 in 15 minutes
Can't make rent during COVID-19 outbreak? Here's what you need to know
How to get money back if COVID-19 closed your beach
Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter
What should you do if you feel like you might have COVID-19?
White House asks people who leave NYC area to self-quarantine
Show More
Coast Guard suspends search after plane goes missing near Emerald Isle
Census 2020 deadline pushed back as NC deals with COVID-19
Cary, Raleigh eateries become grocery stores amid COVID-19
Louisiana has 3rd-highest rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita
Epic birthdays thrown for kids during COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News