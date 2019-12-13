Santa Society Answers Letters to Santa from Families in Need

It's the type of story that brings holiday cheer to all.

The Dear Santa Society has been answering letters to Santa from families in need for more than 30 years.


Running solely on donations, the organization aims to give children gifts under the tree and a Christmas dinner. The more donations they receive the more families they can help.


If you'd like to get involved, visit for more www.dearsantasociety.org to make a donation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fyi holidayssanta claus6abc holidaysall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car with woman, daughter inside hit by shotgun blast in Apex
Donor pulls $1.5M grant to UNC-Chapel Hill over Silent Sam
3 arrested in Chapel Hill heroin bust
Airplane carrying 20 people crashed at RDU 25 years ago
Woman nearly trashed $1M winning lottery ticket
Guskiewicz introduced as UNC's 12th chancellor
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Show More
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Teen accused of shooting man who died in Clayton; manhunt continues
Business pays off $3,200 worth of layaway at Wilmington Walmart
Democrats, Republicans condemn neo-Nazi running for Congress
Durham service dog appears on GMA
More TOP STORIES News