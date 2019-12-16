Why go to the North Pole when you can visit Santa's house in Farmingdale

FARMINGDALE, New York -- As soon as you walk through the door, you realize you are not in Farmingdale anymore, but Kathryn Sputo's winter wonderland!"During December, this is where Santa hangs out when he comes to New York," Sputo said. "We open our doors to the public, we invite everybody, whether you celebrate Christmas or not."Sputo begins her decorating process in October, where she removes everything off her walls to replace them with boxes and boxes of Christmas lights, tinsel, and various collectibles she has accumulated over the years."One tree led to two, and two trees led to three and suddenly it grew and it grew," said Sputo. "Since it started to get so crazy, people would tell me you can't just do this for nothing, people have got to come in and see."All Sputo asks for in return for people coming to visit her house is a donation to her charity of choice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Not only are their 20 different Christmas trees scattered around the house, but also you can get your picture taken with Santa, who sits on the throne in the basement with candy canes and all!"We do love it, because it is a labor of love, I can guarantee you that," said Sputo. "The reaction of the people make it worth it for all that you go through."----------