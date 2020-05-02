Grandfather holds homeschool graduation for nephew and granddaughter

SPRING, Texas -- Millions of families have learned that homeschooling is not easy.

Ronald Wilson thought teaching his 5-year-old nephew and 7-year-old granddaughter would be simple and fun, but after he scored a 50 on an assignment, he came up with his own curriculum.

Wilson took the kids on a nature field trip to see the bluebonnets, taught them to make pizza in "home economics," and even held a "driver's ed" course.
