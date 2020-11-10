Senior citizens cope with isolation through art

By Holly Grisham
Before COVID-19, this art museum in the heart of Chicago invited Senior Citizens to come to the museum each Friday for FREE 'Viva La Vida' art classes.

At the end of each 'Viva La Vida' session, the proud Seniors would invite their family members into the museum to see their works of art. That all changed with the pandemic.

The Museum quickly began morphing their classes into 'virtual' programs.

Now, Viva La Vida simply enrolls the students, passes out the necessary art supplies at one curbside pick-up event and each Friday morning, for 2 hours, the classes are presented over Zoom.

The seniors are thrilled they still get to be creative, while they engage with the institution they love so much!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 26 COVID-19 cases reported at Durham school
Cooper unveils COVID-19 county map, pushes counties to curb spread
Cherokee, Choctaw ask Congress to deny Lumbee Recognition Act
Wegmans hiring 900 employees for new Triangle stores
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Acting Secretary of Defense makes quick stop at Fort Bragg
Task force supports removing Asheville Confederate monument
Show More
Recent retiree 'still shaking' from $150K lottery win
About 25% of Wake County secondary students have an F grade
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
Boeing 737 Max update: FAA clears plane to fly again
Durham Rescue Mission struggling with holiday toy drive
More TOP STORIES News