Siblings Illustrate Book to Raise Awareness of Congenital Heart Defects

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- A 2-year-old and her big brother published a book to raise awareness about congenital heart defects, and to show other kids and families suffering that they are not alone.

At 33-and-a-half weeks in utero, Lauren and Matt Backe found out their daughter Everly had a congenital heart defect.

Everly's 7-year-old brother Jack is her champion, doing everything he can to raise awareness of congenital heart defect.

Jack designed a special hospital gown for children that focused on Everly's condition, and now the siblings have written a book together with a little help from their parents.

"It's called 'Happily Everly After,'" Lauren said. "The illustrations are lovely because Jack put so much of his heart into them, but I think that the photographs really show what our life is like."
