2 friends hold special concert for residents at Pearland nursing home

PEARLAND, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to stay away from their friends and family.Men and women in nursing homes are particularly isolated because they are so at risk, but two friends wanted to spread joy and put on a concert for the residents at Windsong Care Center in Pearland, Texas.The nursing home residents could actually watch the concert, because the duo performed outside their windows.Windsong's owners say it's more important than ever for the residents to feel loved and connected, and this concert lifted everyone's spirits!