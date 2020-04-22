2 friends hold special concert for residents at Pearland nursing home

PEARLAND, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people to stay away from their friends and family.

Men and women in nursing homes are particularly isolated because they are so at risk, but two friends wanted to spread joy and put on a concert for the residents at Windsong Care Center in Pearland, Texas.

The nursing home residents could actually watch the concert, because the duo performed outside their windows.

Windsong's owners say it's more important than ever for the residents to feel loved and connected, and this concert lifted everyone's spirits!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandnursing homecoronavirussenior citizenscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: More than 7,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NC
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
NC town hangs high school senior photos on banners
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Chicken sale brings out another big crowd in Raleigh
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
Show More
28-year-old pedestrian killed in Raleigh hit-and-run overnight
Amber Alert out for abducted Virginia children
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
1st US COVID-19 death was weeks before previously believed: CDC
How to host a neighborhood safari for kids this Earth Day
More TOP STORIES News