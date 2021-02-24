Sisters skate to success with hot dog stand

LOS ANGELES -- After repaving the restaurant's parking lot and lacing up their roller skates, two sisters have found new customers for Cupid's Hot Dogs, their family-owned restaurant in Los Angeles. Founded by their grandparents in 1946, Kelly and Morgan Walsh took over the establishment in 2009 after their father passed away unexpectedly. The sisters gained a large audience on TikTok after posting videos of their hot dog deliveries on classic roller skates.