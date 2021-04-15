localish business

Small Businesses Stand Strong During the COVID-19 Pandemic

EMBED <>More Videos

Small Businesses Stand Strong Despite COVID-19

NEW YORK -- With the restrictions and shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many already struggling small businesses found it hard to make ends meet. But these small businesses were able to adapt and survive thanks to a little help from their loyal patrons.

From a young boy who started his own plant-selling business to help his mom make ends meet, to a husband-wife pair who opened their first restaurant at the start of the pandemic, these stories show the true strength of America's small business owners.

Join host Roxy Te as we celebrate their perseverance and look forward to a brighter future.

This is Secretly Awesome sponsored by Hiscox Insurance.

Find more Secretly Awesome small businesses here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkinsuranceentrepreneurshipsmall businesslocalish businesslocalishsmall business survival
LOCALISH BUSINESS
Long Island pop-up immerses you in butterflies
A high tea time experience on Long Island
A Side Hustle Turned Million Dollar Business!
Secretly Awesome Women-Owned Small Businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zillow: 31% of Raleigh homes sold above listing price in December
Pop-up skating event rolling into Raleigh Convention Center
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Video: Durham driver narrowly escapes as tree crashes into road
Local RV industry booms during COVID-19 pandemic
29-year-old man found shot dead in car in Durham, police say
How many people in your area are hesitant to get the vaccine?
Show More
COVID-19 contact tracers say they're reaching more people
Popular NC coach killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
Suicide rate rising among nurses, study finds
LATEST: Wake County virtual town hall to focus on mental health
US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking
More TOP STORIES News