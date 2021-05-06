Legoland New York features over 50 rides and attractions for kids

GOSHEN, New York -- Legoland is getting ready to open this summer and Localish got a sneak peek inside the new attraction.

Legoland New York is in the Hudson Valley and only 60 miles from NYC.

Right now they are putting the final touches on the park and hiring full-time and part-time staff. It is specially designed for kids 2 to 12 years old.

"It's incredibly interactive so kids are the ones making things happen, kids are the ones who rule here at the park, the adults get to follow along and they get to be kids themselves," said Legoland's Julie Estrada.

If your kids love Lego, it's the place to be because there are characters everywhere built out of Lego bricks. There are 50 rides and attractions and the entire park is designed for strollers and wheelchairs.

"Lego Factory Adventure actually is designed to take a wheelchair onto the ride, I'm really excited about this because it's the first time we have ever done anything like that," Estrada said.

The park sits on 500 acres. The park itself is actually 150 acres but don't worry if you get tired, there are lots of benches around and most are made from recycled milk jugs.

Another ride has kids constantly moving.

"You're going through, you're learning the master art of Spinjitzu with the Lego masters, so you're helping Master Wu to fight off villains, you're firing fireballs, ice, lightning, shockwaves," Estrada said.

The most terrifying roller coaster is the Dragon, and Estrada said it's more of a "pink knuckle" rollercoaster.

Estrada, a mother and a Legoland pro, had some good advice to share with parents.

"The mobile app will tell you the wait times as well for the rides, so oftentimes you can look at that, and Tuesdays and Wednesdays are always the best days to go to a theme park," Estrada said.

Another tip: When you go in, go to the left, not the right, because there are fewer crowds.

Health and safety policies will adhere to CDC and local guidelines. Precautions like contactless booking, temperature screening, masking, and social distancing will be put in place.

The exact opening date for Legoland New York has not yet been announced.
