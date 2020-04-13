Dad in Spring, Texas becomes neighborhood hero for elderly during COVID-19 outbreak

SPRING, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so much of our daily lives, but Ben Patterson spends his days like any other.He goes to work, comes home to spend time with his wife and kids, then helps others.The Spring, Texas father knew his elderly neighbors would need help during this pandemic, so he offered his services to the entire neighborhood on NextDoor.Patterson now has a full spreadsheet, detailing elderly neighbors' needs like fixing a plumbing issue or picking up groceries.Patterson is not only helping neighbors at a time when everyone needs it, he is teaching his kids that we are all in this together!