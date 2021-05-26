localish

Larger-than-life Funko Hollywood is worth the wait for die hard fans

By Karl Schmid
Step inside Funko Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD -- Drive down Hollywood boulevard at 6am Wednesday through Sunday mornings and you're likely to see a line of people waiting outside of Funko Hollywood.

As Funko's website will tell you, their second brick-and-mortar location, "is 40,000 square feet of whimsy, adventure, fun, larger-than-life photo opportunities and immersive sets inspired by your favorite worlds, characters and moments. Treat yourself to a retail experience unlike anything you've experienced before."

"Funko is something for every fan of everything on the planet, said Jen Ryan," Funko Hollywood's General Manager.

Its not unusual to see long lines forming long before the store opens at 12 noon.

"It's honestly like Disneyland for retail," says Brandon Anstett. "The attention to detail they have in there with giant pop figures and decoration all over the place, they hit it spot on. You could walk around and not shop and youll love it," he added.

So what is a Funko Pop and why is a visit to their Hollywood location worth the wait?

"You get involved in a show and these pops create an extension of that show," said Juan Tzintzun.

"We sell the collectables which most of you will recognize as old school bobble heads, which is actually where we got our start," Ryan told Localish.

Funko Hollywood is located at 6201 Hollywood Blvd between Argyle Ave and N Gower street and is open Wednesday through Sunday.

https://www.funko.com/

@originalfunko
