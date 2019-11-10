My Father's Business is an organization created by Zion Officer Matthew Thornton.
Instead of being in the streets, kids gather in this safe space on Friday nights to play basketball, eat a meal and hear from mentors.
Matthew was on the verge of taking his own life, until a stranger stepped in to help. Now given a second chance, he has become a father figure to many and has made it his mission to keep the kids of Zion safe.
Stranger Saves Suicidal Cop's Life
