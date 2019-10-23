Students Help Special Needs Teammate Score A Goal

Students at Maple Point Middle School wanted to help their friend, classmate, and team manager, Anthony Lepre, feel what it's like to score a goal.

Anthony enjoys soccer as much as his teammates. But he is diagnosed with a genetic disorder known as "Angelman Syndrome", which affects the nervous system.


A video of Anthony's teammates helping him kick a goal during practice was uploaded to the Neshaminy School District's Facebook page on Sept. 19 and was widely shared and celebrated by the community.

Check out more local videos from Localish here.
Watch Localish across the country: ABC Shows Localish
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishphiladelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Case of missing Holly Springs mom now a 'murder investigation'
2 former NC troopers charged in ticket irregularities investigation
Missing 5-year-old girl's body found in South Carolina landfill
Man charged with DWI after state trooper hit in Vance County
NC 55 closed near NC Central in Durham
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Show More
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
Water leak forces evacuations at historic Goldsboro building
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Soto, Nationals top Cole, Astros 5-4 in World Series opener
More TOP STORIES News