Texas students invent life-changing device for teacher with ALS

For a group of high school students in Humble, Texas, their mission to help ALS patients is personal.

Last year, robotics teacher Joe Paneitz and his students created a device called "Linda's Laptote" for a retired teacher with ALS.

Linda Kenworthy, a beloved former P.E. coach, is now wheelchair-bound and has lost the ability to speak with her own voice. She uses her Laptote every day to perform tasks more easily.

Now, students are hoping to patent the Laptote in order to help even more patients with ALS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthhigh schooltechnologyscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in double shooting at Raleigh apartment
Durham Mayoral Election: What you need to know
NC boy killed at church Halloween event
Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
The 411: TikTok in trouble
Jimmy Carter says he's 'at ease' with death during church service
Show More
Pennsylvania woman pleads for return of stolen wedding ring
Puppy stolen from rescue group event in Holly Springs found
Freeze warning issued for parts of central NC Monday morning
Man dies in moped crash in Smithfield
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
More TOP STORIES News