SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation helps you find your inner "supergirl"

HOUSTON, Texas -- SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation believes we all have a supergirl inside of us.

The organization, celebrating 5 years, is committed to closing the gaps for women and girls of color in STEM, innovation and leadership initiatives.

Founder and Executive Director Loretta Williams Gurnell said they have helped thousands of girls since 2016, giving them opportunities to learn more about STEM, work with mentors in math and science fields, and see firsthand that careers like these are possible for everyone.

Joauna Carter joined SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation after her father passed away from cancer. She wants to do medical research to find a cure and save lives, and the organization is helping her follow her dreams.

If you want to learn more about SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation, you can visit their website or check them out on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former UNC basketball player Kane Ma shares story of Chapel Hill attack
Remains of Fayetteville woman missing since 2017 found
6-year-old boy found in Wake County road was hit by truck: Officials
Gov. Cooper pitches state budget proposal heavy on education spending
Raleigh girl honors Black women in history through Instagram photos
LATEST: 2,098 new COVID-19 cases in NC with 40 more deaths
Taking a Spring Break trip? Docs tell you how to stay healthy
Show More
What we know about the victims in Boulder shooting
Relaxing COVID-19 measures threatens progress, health official says
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
Family of student killed in alleged hazing incident breaks its silence
COVID-19 restrictions to be eased Friday in NC
More TOP STORIES News