'Superman' pharmacist races to vaccinate community

By Beccah Hendrickson
SKIPPACK, Pennsylvania -- Dr. Mayank Amin, nicknamed "Superman" due to his costume he dons, is the owner of Skippack Pharmacy, a small, independent pharmacy in Skippack, Pennsylvania.

He is also one of the few providers in the state who has a freezer cold enough to store the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19.


In the past few months, he has vaccinated more than 15,000 people in Montgomery County against the virus.

For every clinic, he dresses as Superman. He says he feels like a superhero helping protect the community against the coronavirus.


He's racing to vaccinate as many people as possible for his wife, who is due to have their first child at the end of May.

