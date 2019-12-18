Take a Ride on CTA's Holiday Train

CHICAGO -- Since 1992, the CTA Holiday Train has run through Chicago spreading holiday cheer.
Chicago's six-car Holiday Train is decorated with holiday scenes, and Santa and his reindeer will ride along the outside.
The train will visit stations throughout all the CTA system's rail lines.The train has more than 60,000 lights and a flatcar where Santa waves to the boarding riders from his sleigh.
You can track the CTA's Holiday Fleet here: https://www.transitchicago.com/holidayfleet/.
