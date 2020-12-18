localish

Take a stroll down the Lights of North Francisco in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood

CHICAGO -- One Chicago neighborhood is a little brighter than most this holiday season.

"This block-long thing really gives people the ability to just stroll under the lights, the lights of Francisco," arch builder George Heitz said.

Heitz and his next-door neighbor, Ignacio Martinez, made the first four arches for themselves in 2018. The next year, the original four arches turned into six, then seven and soon their neighbors wanted in on the action.

More than 80 white arches line the sidewalk of this Chicago block along the Lincoln Sqaure, Ravenswood neighborhood boarders, but there are 250 more that shine across the city and surrounding suburbs.

"A lot of people needed a little something this year, it's been kind of rough. Some people even put up lights for loved ones that they lost to COVID," Heitz said.

"There are a lot of people coming up to us saying, 'Thank you for doing this because it's really brought the spirit back,'" Heitz's son Blake added.

The arches brought holiday cheer, but they also brought a little something extra - an appreciation for community.

"This brings us all together in a certain way," Martinez said. "The neighbors and even the strangers that walk by."
lincoln squarechicagoravenswoodholidayall goodlocalishwls
