Taking Out the Trash Has Never Been So Much Fun!

Hervey Bay, AUS. -- "I think at the moment the world's just chaotic and scary and we need something to smile about." After this woman dared her friend to wear a crazy outfit while taking out the trash, an entire neighborhood joined along. They created a Facebook group to document their funny "Bin Isolation Outings", that soon went viral! Now people all over the world are participating and brightening up their neighborhoods with a little bit of silly fun!
