Want to taste the best beer in America?

Every year the line is around the block. People come from all over the world to taste what Beer Advocate considers the best in America. Pliny the Younger is a triple IPA made by Russian River Brewing Company. It has a limited two-week run that has people waiting for hours for a taste. For more on this beer and its award-winning cousin, Pliny the Elder, visit www.russianriverbrewing.com
