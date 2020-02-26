14-year-old cooks for patients at Texas Children's while waiting for new heart

HOUSTON -- Hunter Henry is a rock star at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Hunter, 14, is on the heart transplant wait list.

"It's kinda complicated, but I was born without one side of my heart working," he said.

Hunter not only trains and cooks with the executive chef at the hospital, but he's also creating new recipes for fellow patients on restricted diets. He has even cooked with James Beard Award Winner Chef Chris Shepherd.

The 14-year-old chef is now challenging celebrity chef Bobby Flay to a cook off in Houston.

Hunter loves food and spice and just needs a new heart before he can open his first restaurant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontexas childrens hospitalcookingcelebrity chefcooking chef
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of raping teen after she got off school bus
Guests tried to stop Bragg soldier's attack on B&B owners: Witnesses
Here's how to prepare in the event of a Coronavirus outbreak
Teen charged with shooting Harnett Co. deputy to face judge
NC wrestler becomes first female to win state championship
Tractor-trailer crashes into Peace Street bridge
Girl, 7, dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery: family
Show More
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
How NC is preparing for possible coronavirus cases
Have you ever heard of a tuba museum? It's right here in Durham
Dense Fog Advisory extended for much of NC, Virginia
More TOP STORIES News