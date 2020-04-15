Texas City bakery gives part of their profits to different small business each week

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- Bear Fruit Bakery was worried COVID-19 would destroy their new business. But the community has kept them almost busier than before the pandemic.

Customers have been supporting the business every day, and now the owners are sharing the good fortune.

Every week, they donate 25 percent of their proceeds to a different local business.

Bear Fruit Bakery also donated all the money from special Easter Bunny cookie deliveries to local businesses.

Customers say the owners are proving communities are stronger together!

SEE ALSO: Be Localish to help support small businesses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas citygalvestonla marquesmall businessbusinessfoodcommunity strongmore in commonbe localishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives update on efforts to slow spread of COVID-19
House-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth Wednesday
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
'Saluti!': Neighbors in Italy use long sticks to toast from their balconies
Truck gets stuck under Raleigh's Peace Street Bridge
Study: Social distancing practices may last until 2022
Show More
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
Stores launching 'Hero Hours' to help first responders
Watch out for scams related to your stimulus money
105-year-old NC woman recalls father being ill during 1918 flu
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News