Theater teacher's free after-school program catches Beyoncé's attention

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A theater teacher who's inspiring students across North Texas has captured the attention of Beyoncé.
ShaVonne Banks-Davis and her company, Acting with Mrs. Davis, recently received a $10,000 grant from the stars BeyGood Foundation and the NAACP.
For them to select me out of, I know there are probably thousands of people who applied for this, it was so humbling, said Banks-Davis. It was so motivating and encouraging that they believe in arts like I believe in arts. So its given me the opportunity to do what I want to do, which is offer free classes.
Banks-Davis is a traveling theater teacher, bringing after-school theater programming to multiple school districts across Dallas and Fort Worth. She also partners with the Maroon 9 Community Enrichment Organization to bring free and low-cost fine arts programming to schools and to the community.
Although Banks-Davis started her business at the helm of the pandemic, she's also successfully brought together students from across the country for free virtual group theater classes and offers private virtual acting lessons.
For on classes and programs, visit actingwithmrsdavis.com.
