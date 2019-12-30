The ultimate NFL tailgate party is in San Francisco

Michael and Diane Mina know how to throw a party! This dynamic couple took the essence of a backyard barbeque on an NFL Sunday and turned it into a one-of-a-kind tailgate for every 49ers home game! Nearly 100 Tailgate team members and three to five celebrity chefs come together to make this event happen and serve more than 700 guests. From 100 racks of ribs, to 1,000 lbs. of seafood, to 500 lbs. of meat, this party pleases! Michael and Diane have been dedicated 49ers fans and tailgaters for nearly 30 years. They've brought together friends, colleagues and family for epic tailgate parties that started at the former Candlestick Park in San Francisco and now at Levi's Stadium.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco 49ersfootballtailgatesports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in drive-by shooting outside Cary bar
Carbon monoxide concerns continue at McDougald Terrace
Father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Harnett County welcomes first YMCA
Texas church shooting victims identified as deacon, 'hero'
MADD partners with Uber, giving you reasons to ride this NYE
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Show More
AL family's Bibles survive house fire
Highway Patrol IDs 2 drivers killed in Franklin County head-on crash
1 dead after large fire at historic NC campground
Watch screening of 'Christmas Vacation' with Chevy Chase in Raleigh
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News