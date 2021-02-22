localish food

Competitive Eater Raina Huang Takes on Massive 7lbs Burrito

LOS ANGELES -- Tirsa's Mexican Café in Downtown Los Angeles offers up the TEE-TANIC Burrito Challenge. Executive Chef Tirsa Farah has created a massive burrito filled with rice, bean, cheese, guacamole and meat. It sells for $49.99, but if you can eat it all in 15 minutes or less you get it for free.

"I've eaten a lot all my life, all the time, and I didn't know what a food challenge was until somebody told me to go try it out. And then I tried it. And I just have a natural talent for eating it," says Raina Huang, competitive eater and all-around lover of burritos. Will she be able to finish it all?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescompetitionkabclocalish foodfoodbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH FOOD
Where to get the best Poke in Hawaii
Food hall brings the taste of Spain to New York City
This Five-Alarm Burger will set your mouth on fire
Teen baker makes breakable hearts filled with sweet surprises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston Co. to hold drive-thru graduations; some parents not pleased
Man accused of abducting NC girl talked to her on her school computer
Raeford Black-owned candle company surpasses $1M in sales
NC's latest county alert map shows 27 counties in the red
NC families mourn 500K Americans killed by COVID-19
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
Show More
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
LATEST: 2,133 newly reported COVID-19 cases
8-year-old boy shot while riding in car along Mebane road
WEATHER: Warmth on the way after rainy Monday
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
More TOP STORIES News