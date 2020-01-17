The Cake With the Jar of Nutella on Top!

CHCIAGO -- Astoria Cafe & Bakery in Chicago is taking the European hazelnut spread to the extreme in a custom cake loaded with fine chocolates and topped with an entire jar of Nutella!

The eye-popping dessert is so popular it has it's own hashtag, #astoriacakechi.


"We literally make it all day, every day. My mother does not leave the kitchen. This is pretty much all she does," said Astoria Cafe & Bakery owner Tanja Jeftenic.

Everything is home cooked and made from scratch at this mouthwatering bakery in Irving Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Serial killer released from prison, moves to town near Charlotte
Lanes closed on Jordan Lake bridges until September
Wake Co. elementary school robotics team vying for state title
How to know if you're buying counterfeit prescription drugs
Photo released of suspect in murders of Philly foster mom, man in duffel bag
Cold temperatures return
How do Americans want to buried? Some with pets, some with pot
Show More
Eye drop killer sentenced to 25 years in prison
17-year-old charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
World's largest Snickers bar unveiled at 4,278 pounds
WATCH: The Public Housing Crisis
Football player gives flowers to grandma battling cancer
More TOP STORIES News