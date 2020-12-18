localish

Hot chocolate bombs transform ordinary winter favorite into explosion of fun

CHICAGO -- Hot Chocolate is a winter favorite year after year, but no ordinary hot cocoa will do in this challenging year.

The viral food fad of 2020 is deliciously fun as videos of the hot chocolate bombs have overtaken social media.

These hollow chocolate spheres are filled with various candies and marshmallows the turn into deliciously rich hot chocolate once piping hot milk is poured over them.

In Chicago, one of the bustling bakeries cranking out thousands of these bombs is the Purple Tulip Cakery on the city's Northwest Side.

Kristen Budzynski owns the Cakery and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had a booming business making impressive sculpted cakes that looked like real cars, animals and food! In fact, Kristen and her husband gained national attention alongside 'The Cake Boss' when they competed in the reality TV baking competition show, called 'Bake It Like Buddy' where Budzynski's team won!

But now with gatherings at a standstill during the pandemic, Purple Tulip Cakery pivoted to producing Hot Chocolate Bombs, and lots of them.

In October, the Cakery's 'bomb' orders were about 250 a week, but just like the reinvented treat, those orders exploded in December. Budzynski is pushing herself to keep up with the demand for 1,000 bombs, pre-ordered online each week!!

Her bombs have created plenty of loyal customers too.

Budzynski said her key ingredient is authentic Belgian chocolate. She makes milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate and peppermint varieties, each selling for $6 each or 6 for $30.

Customers pick up their bombs each Saturday at 5243 N. Harlem.

For more information, visit The Purple Tulip Cakery online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagounion ridgeholidaybakeryfoodbite sizefeel goodlocalishwlschocolate
LOCALISH
The Original Alamo Tamales: Some of the best tamales!
Take a stroll down the Lights of North Francisco
Local bar gets creative to survive during the pandemic
Tour the only Black-owned brewery in Illinois
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC expects to get 175k doses of Moderna vaccine next week
Raleigh police hoping to ID shooters in Crabtree Valley Mall incident
'A long time coming:' Man battling COVID-19 since July leaves WakeMed
Town installs cannon to scare off buzzards terrorizing residents
Endangered Johnston County child found safe in NY, U.S. Marshals say
Elections Board certifies Newby's win as NC Supreme Court Chief Justice
Many Fort Bragg families suffer from food insecurity
Show More
Government shutdown deadline looms over COVID-19 relief talks
Christmas forecast: It'll be wet and some could see a snowflake
Biden marks anniversary of deaths of first wife, daughter
Doctor describes saving 10 COVID patients in 1 shift
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines on-camera
More TOP STORIES News