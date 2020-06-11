The Go-Go's Belinda Carlisle and son show their PFLAG Pride

Best known as one of the largest charities in the nation championing on behalf of the LGBTQIA+ community, PFLAG has gone digital during the global COVID-19 pandemic by hosting virtual meetings.
Through PFLAG Connects, the charity organization is making it easier for people dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity to find the support they need online.
"PFLAG Connects has digital resources, tools and all of our publications online. We give broadcasts talking about diversity and inclusion," said Liz Owen, PFLAG Director of Communications.
"But most importantly, PFLAG Connect meetings are bringing those much-needed meetings into an online space where people can connect and stay connected at a time when it can be really be easy to get lost in the shuffle of emotions and anxiety," Owen added.
For more than 45 years, PFLAG's reach has helped countless of individuals and families - such as gay-rights advocate and The Go-Go's frontwoman, Belinda Carlisle.
To help bring awareness and draw inspiration, she and her son, James Duke Mason, have publicly talked about their personal journey in understanding the complexities of coming out and getting the right support through the PFLAG network.
"Our family has been big supporters of PFLAG. Since, well, I've always been a fan of theirs but not so much a supporter until my son came out when he 14-years-old," Carlisle told ABC7.
"And, they were very, very helpful to him and how to come out, even though our family is 150 percent gay friendly," Carlisle continued.
"Trying to come out and thinking about on how to do it, I went online and I did research. I went on PFLAG's website; I looked at all their resources," said Mason. "And they really, really were a critical resource and source of information for me."
If you would like to learn more about PFLAG Connects or find nearest local chapter, visit pflag.org/connect.
