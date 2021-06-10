abc13 plus galveston

The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!

EMBED <>More Videos

The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!

GALVESTON, Texas -- When you walk through the front door of the Gypsy Joynt, you cant help but feel at home.

The family-run restaurant is known for homestyle cooking with a funky vibe. From shawls hung over the windows and beads from the ceiling, the fun eatery in Galveston, Texas is known for being eclectic.

The Weller family first opened the Gypsy Joynt on Galveston Island in 2016, and it was named the citys restaurant of the year in 2017.


The whimsical menu is huge, with everything from burgers to hot dogs, pizza and sandwiches. Where else can you get a Unicorn Dog, topped with barbecue sauce, mac and cheese and Fruity Pebbles - or a Sleazy Mac & Cheese made with crawfish, bacon, asparagus and jalapenos?

To check out the menu, go to gypsyjoynt.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonlive musicfoodabc13 plusktrkabc13 plus galvestonrestaurantlocalishamerican foodburgers
ABC13 PLUS GALVESTON
The Gypsy Joynt is the grooviest place you'll ever eat!
Burn survivor finds inspiration in music
From busboy to boss: How The Spot became a family favorite
Gaido's Restaurant: 'We're here, we care'
TOP STORIES
Andrew Brown Jr.'s official autopsy released
Wake County sheriff to give update on deputy who was shot
7-year-old girl killed in rollover crash in Fayetteville
Biden lays out vax donations, urges world leaders to join
NC bill that would ban Down syndrome abortions goes to governor
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID update at 3 p.m.
El Chapo's wife pleads guilty to federal criminal charges
Show More
Next RPD chief speaking Thursday night
Some parents applaud move to remove principal at Durham high school
3 friends on flamingo raft swept out to sea, rescued by Coast Guard
Consumer prices climb as new jobless claims fall
Sunflowers expected to return to Dix Park in July
More TOP STORIES News