New kind of dentist offering millennials cosmetic services without the fear and pain

NEW YORK CITY -- There's a new type of dentist and it's changing everything we knew about appointments. Beam Street is like the Dry Bar of dental hygiene.
I say this because it feels more like you're walking into a swanky turn-key salon for a facial or blowout instead of your 6-month cleaning and checkup.
Dr. Heather Kunen, orthodontist and co-founder of Beam Street, knew they could create a more pleasant experience.
"We all recognized that there was a void in the market for affordable, hi-tech, modern, dental care," said Dr. Kunen.
Related: Is professional teeth whitening really worth it?
No waiting rooms, no drilling, online booking, an open floor plan, and flexible hours so you're not forced to choose between your lunch break and the dentist.
"We founded Beam Street to serve the needs really of the young professional who didn't want to spend an arm and a leg but still wanted quality treatment," said Dr. Kunen.
Here's the catch: Beam Street only offers a few cosmetic treatments.
There's your normal cleaning complete with x-rays and a dental exam, a professional teeth whitening treatment, and Invisalign.
Since I already went through my braces phase in middle school, I opted for a cleaning and a Zoom Whitening treatment.
After a thorough exam, I was told I have a cavity (my first one ever)! I'll have to go to my normal dentist to get that fixed but Dr. Kunen also gave me some referrals.
For the whitening, I've had Zoom before so I knew what to expect. However, if you have sensitive teeth -- disclose that to your dentist before you try it.
Overall, what impressed me most was the prices they offer. First of all, they take dental and orthodontic insurance if you've got it! But if you're paying out of pocket, the price point is still very fair.
How cheap are we talking? Check out this episode of Glam Lab for a look inside Beam Street!
Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
New kind of dentist offering millennials cosmetic services without the fear and pain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More