abc13 plus east end

How The Original Ninfa's in Houston became the pioneers of Tex-Mex

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Maria "Ninfa" Laurenzo first opened a taco shop in Houston's East End neighborhood in 1973, she was a widow with five children and her tortilla factory was failing.

It started as a side business to earn some extra cash, but she never imagined it would become a Tex-Mex culinary empire.

"Mama Ninfa," as she became known, sold 250 of her handmade tacos al carbon the first day she opened Ninfa's on Navigation Street.

Before long, word spread about Ninfa's chargrilled skirt steak and business grew so quickly that Mama Ninfa closed the tortilla factory to focus on the restaurant.

Today, the Original Ninfa's is a Tex-Mex institution, credited with popularizing fajitas in Texas, and ultimately, across the country.

After almost 50 years in business, the Original Ninfa's is still serving up "the best Mexican food in Texas since Texas was in Mexico!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlatin heritage monthfoodmexicanabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrkrestaurantlocalishmy go to
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends, Raleigh police search for missing 39-year-old man
Sally becomes seventh hurricane of 2020 season
COVID-19 case leaves Wake Sheriff's gun permit office short-staffed
South Dakota AG reported hitting deer after fatal crash: Investigators
Man shot near Durham Cook Out dies from injuries
COVID-19 LATEST: Percent positive under 5% in NC
What happens when we run out of hurricane names?
Show More
Human remains scavenged by bear near NC campsite ID'd
Group shouted 'We hope they die' about LA county deputies shot
Several NFL players kneel during national anthem as season begins
Sally now a hurricane, will bring flooding rains to Gulf Coast
Amazon seeking 100,000 people for warehouse jobs
More TOP STORIES News