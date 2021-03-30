localish

The 'Sandwich Hero' helps Pennsylvania's homeless

By Beccah Hendrickson
HATFIELD, PA -- Lou Farrell started "Bread Drop", an initiative to feed the homeless around New Jersey and Pennsylvania, in response to the pandemic.

The Hatfield native receives help from community members to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and he delivers them to the organizations that help the homeless in Philadelphia, the suburbs, and South Jersey.


Chester Eastside in Chester, Pennsylvania, is one of Farrell's frequent drop off sites. Lou and his team have delivered more than 100,000 sandwiches to the homeless since the pandemic.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hatfield townshipmore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Therapy Dogs provide support to COVID-19 vaccine site workers
Girls Auto Clinic makes a right turn to add 'she-can-ic' to car-care glossary
'Back-alley' pizza raises thousands for charities
Indulge at Lucettegrace for Tasty Treats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Witness in George Floyd case: 'I witnessed a murder' | LIVE
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
New documentary examines murder of Michael Jordan's father
Officials release photo of car linked to deadly road rage shooting
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
Durham kindergarteners push back against inequality
Show More
LATEST: Johnston Co Schools to stop COVID-19 screening
Body of 5-year-old found during search of Neuse River; father still missing
Asteroid Apophis won't impact Earth for at least a century, NASA finds
George Floyd's NC family react to Chauvin's murder trial
Search underway for man who ran from Orange County crash, chase
More TOP STORIES News