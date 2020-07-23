The Shower of Hope provides mobile showers for the homeless

LOS ANGELES -- The non-profit organization, The Shower of Hope, provides mobile showers to homeless individuals throughout Los Angeles County.

Now the Southern California group is stepping up their efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic. They have expanded their free shower service to 24 locations throughout Los Angeles County.

"Now that we are dealing with COVID, the places that a lot of these people used to just take a birdbath, like gas station bathrooms, etc, are all closed," said Mel Tillekeratne, Co-founder and Executive Director of The Shower of Hope. "Right now, this is a matter of life and death because this is not just a way to be clean, it's a way to stay healthy."

"When I was in the streets, I knew where to get food. I knew where to get clothes. Two things that I mostly needed are bathrooms and showers," said Ramon Aguilar, a former shower recipient who was once homeless.

He was hired by The Shower of Hope as a site supervisor after he offered to volunteer for the organization.

"People that have a regular life don't understand what it feels to not have a shower once day. Just imagine a week. Just imagine a month without a shower," said Aguilar. "I believe we're providing a service that makes a person feel like, once again, as they matter to society."

ClicK HERE to support The Shower of Hope.
