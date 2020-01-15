The Skee Ball Kid vs. Joey the Cat: Who Will Win the National Skee-Ball Championship?
Elan Footerman started playing the classic game of Skee-Ball when he was just a kid vacationing in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He never knew it would bring him to the National Skee-Ball Championships in Brooklyn, New York where he would face down the game's goliath: Joey the Cat. For more Skee-Ball, check out the upcoming documentary, "For the Love of the Lane."
Related topics:
pumped2nd avenue subway projectlocalish
pumped2nd avenue subway projectlocalish
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News