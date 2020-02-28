The Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club's Tug Hill Challenge is a race link none other

The Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club held its 35th annual "Tug Hill" challenge in Mannsville, New York, the 35th year of the event.


It's the snowiest place of East of the Rocky Mountains and dogs of various breeds participated.


The challenge is a sprint race that is a mile long for each dog pulling the sled. There are peewee classes for the kids and classes that range from one dog to eight.

Racers say that the Challenge is the highlight of their dog's day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man pointed gun at milk driver near school, sheriff says
Sanitation worker dubbed 'hero' for helping 80-year-old man
DOC names first female warden at high-security Central Prison
Harris Teeter stores will no longer be open 24 hours
Kobe Bryant crash site photos allegedly shared by deputies
Running car stolen out of Raleigh driveway
Cary drivers adjust to 'dynamic left turn' intersection
Show More
Diverging diamond construction to begin soon near RDU
Pope, sick with apparent cold, cancels audiences amid virus fears
Top Marine considers removing all Confederate items from bases
Why a face mask isn't your best defense against coronavirus
Video: Beach towel safely removed from pet python
More TOP STORIES News