Now you can have a tattoo artist ink your entire wedding

'Til death do us part has dual meaning for Robert Fiore aka The Wedding Tattooer.

The Wedding Tattooer turns your normal wedding keepsake into a forever memory. Not only does he tattoo the bride and groom, but Fiore will also tattoo wedding guests as part of the reception. His ink work creates a lasting memory of the moment for all.

The Wedding Tattooer | Red Lotus Tattoo Company | Facebook | Instagram
308 W Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446
