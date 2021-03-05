The world's first and only Black-owned sliced bread company

By Natalie Heller
CHICAGO -- Over the course of the past year, Charles Alexander, Mark Edmond, and Jamel Lewis have developed the first Black-owned gourmet sliced bread brand, The Black Bread Company.

It all started when Edmond went to the grocery store.

"My wife gave me a grocery list, and at the top of the list was bread. I wanted to buy everything that was Black-owned, and I could not find one African American owned bread, so out of frustration, I left," Edmond said.

Immediately afterwards, Edmond called up his best friends from high school, Alexander and Lewis, and from there, The Black Bread Co. was born.

Building on each other's business skills, they were able to determine their company design, logo, create a website, select whole ingredients for their sliced bread and hire a co-packer to help launch The Black Bread Company.

They went through numerous rounds of testing to make sure the bread was just right.

"There's a certain level of pressure that comes when you're starting something that's never been done before," Alexander said. "And the pressure for us was to make sure we got it right, and so we really took our time with the entire process."

They currently offer honey wheat bread and premium white sliced bread, but are looking forward to adding more products such as hot dog and hamburger buns, multi-grain bread, and brioche.

Want to purchase your own loaves? Head to blackbreadco.com. If you're in the Chicagoland area, you can also buy in store at Dill Pickle Food Co-Op in Logan Square and the Sweet Beet Co-Op in Oak Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear south sideoak parklogan squarebusinessbakeryfoodblack owned businesslocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham couple charged for COVID test: How to avoid it happening to you
Ginger Zee joins the First Alert Team for Severe Weather townhall
LATEST: 6 NC counties remain in 'red' for critical community spread
3rd stimulus check and other things we know about Senate relief plan
Homicide investigation raises fear in Jacksonville's LGBTQ community
MLB declares June 2 as Lou Gehrig Day
Should vaccine distribution be turned over to doctors?
Show More
Durham murder suspect already jailed charged in string of robberies
Woman killed in mobile home shooting in Sampson County
Durham nonprofit provides financial relief for Black mothers, children
Ross wants improvement after seeing Raleigh veterans cemetery flooding
2 Fayetteville residents charged in human smuggling ring
More TOP STORIES News