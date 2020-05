Christina Dorner is a personal trainer who started free, daily live virtual workouts for people to do during the quarantine.She started doing them when her gym, CDormer Fitness, closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.She says it's been a way to bring people together and keep them moving during this difficult time. She has a live stream set up that allows her to communicate with everyone working out in real-time and her workouts are free for people to do.You can find her workouts on Facebook @CDornerFitness