These Hennessy Wings Are Out of This World!

Golden Gloves Cuisine is the self-proclaimed "Home of the Knockout Flavors" and their cognac-infused chicken wings are no exception.

Fans are flocking to the soul food restaurant in Hammond, Indiana, where 'Henny-thing' is possible!


"People react to the 'Hennessy Wings' in different ways. It's usually a surprise look," said Brandon Nolan, chef and co-owner of Golden Gloves Cuisine.

He said for anyone who doesn't drink, don't worry.


"It's not going to get you drunk!" Nolan said. "This is flavor that we're talking about. Anything is possible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Man accused of robbing Belk of $46k in jewelry, pawning items
Video released as DA declines charges against Vance Co. asst. principal
Chavis Park renovation progresses after years of delays
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
DPD offers scam prevention tips to seniors
Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules
Show More
Club Boulevard resident criticizes DHA as inspections begin
VIDEO: Driver slams into car parked in Raleigh driveway
Target to replace Raleigh's last Kmart
Woman found dead in Lumberton home; foul play suspected
Mumps case confirmed at UNC-Chapel Hill
More TOP STORIES News