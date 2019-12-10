Rock Steady is a knock-out solution to Parkinson's symptoms

Rock Steady Boxing is an international program where people with Parkinson's disease can come together as a class and participate in different physical activities centered around the concept of boxing.

"It's actually diminishing their symptoms. Some people, you would never know that they have Parkinson's," Rock Steady Boxing coach and instructor Renee Battenberg said.

Their mission is to spread awareness, improve the quality of life for those combating the disease, and ultimately find a cure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healthparkinson's diseaseboxing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old grazed by bullet when shots fired into Clinton home
Are you a SECU member? This phone scam is targeting you
LIVE | Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
NC Sen. wants to sue NY over homeless relocation program
Whooping cough cases confirmed at Harnett County school
How to buy designer handbags at big discounts in Raleigh
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
Show More
Police department pays off Walmart layaway accounts
Dreamville Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Pageant winners all black for the first time
Just days left to sign up for federal health care
More TOP STORIES News