Brother and sister on a mission to write thank you notes to all Texas nurses

CYPRESS, Texas -- "Thank you for being a hero!" Victor Itiowe,8, and his 5-year-old sister Graceful are on a mission to thank every nurse in the state of Texas.

The Houston-area siblings started with just a few Post-it notes thanking their friend's mom who is a nurse.

But their "Happy Heroes Project" kept growing, and now they hope to make tens of thousands of messages.

One nurse said the note is sunshine in her day, and she can't help but smile when she looks at it on the way to work.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresscommunity strongmore in commonktrkpandemicnursesfeel goodlocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Dr. Cohen explains why salons won't open until Phase 2
Durham company shifts to producing face shields for pandemic
NC mom leaned on faith when armed group tried to break into home
Stimulus check direct deposit signup at irs.gov is not a scam
Stopping unemployment fraud remains priority for Labor Dept.
Officer headbutted while serving search warrant in Raleigh
US says Chinese hackers might be targeting COVID-19 researchers
Show More
GOP senators give Democrats' $3T HEROES Act relief bill a cold shoulder
Mom warns parents after 9-year-old gets illness tied to COVID-19
Man wanted in Fayetteville homicide turns self in
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
The 411: Wanna go to space?
More TOP STORIES News