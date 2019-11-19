102-year-old pens songs for seniors for an old school modern sound

Alan R. Tripp, a 102-year-old man with a dream, is writing the musical script for the next decade.
He and his musical partner, Marvin Weisbord, are tapping into an underserved market: songs for seniors. With over a century's worth of experience, they are combining the sounds of the 1940s with lyrics for the 2020s.

Having survived many eras of musical evolution, Tripp studied how music moves people for his latest project. He defines the zeitgeist as having a human element, using his lyrics to relate to the life experiences of senior citizens. Between the unabashedly honest " I Just Can't Remember Your Name" and the nostalgic "Best Old Friends," these tracks will speak to many generations of people across the country.

You can hear the music for yourself at SeniorSongBook.com!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC cities below national average in LGBTQ equality: Study
'My lungs were shutting down:' Franklinton woman warns of vaping dangers
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
New Raleigh PD initiative seeks faith members for advisory board
More than $300,000 lost in power disconnection scam
Wendell Falls breaks ground for new charter school
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
Show More
Fayetteville 17-year-old passenger dies in rollover crash
Escaped inmate arrested after leaving Durham work assignment
Video: Truck slides toward 2 troopers helping stranded driver
66 batteries stolen out of Mississippi school buses
Cancer survivor fulfills her wish to dance with the stars
More TOP STORIES News