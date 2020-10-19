84-year-old League City powerlifter inspiring people decades younger than him

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- John McVeigh first got into lifting weights after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in his 60s. Now the 84-year-old is shattering records as a powerlifter, able to deadlift 300 pounds without breaking a sweat.

"He doesn't brag about it. He won't talk about it. He just comes in here and does his work," Warehouse Gym owner Zach McVey said.

McVeigh hopes to keep competing on the biggest stages.

"At my age, there are very few people I grew up with that are even still around, much less can do anything. I can still do almost as much as I could when I was 50. It allows you to overcome obstacles because you're physically able to do it. You can't think about it, you've got to be doing it," McVeigh said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league citypumpedexercisegymktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump dismisses pandemic, rips Fauci as 'disaster' in campaign call
LATEST: NC reports 1,144 new COVID-19 cases
WCPSS demonstrates COVID-19 screening procedures in place
Some states will count votes cast by dead people in 2020 election
2 people shot within short time at same Durham location
NC Chinese Lantern Festival canceled for 2020
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic Ocean
Show More
Mystery couple found after drone captures stunning photo
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
NC tattoo artist transforms lives of cancer patients
Harris reschedules canceled North Carolina visit
Chick-fil-A worker rescues child choking in drive-thru
More TOP STORIES News